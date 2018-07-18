South County Politics: PUD Commission candidates take varied approaches to campaign

Five candidates are running to represent the south county area on the Snohomish County Public Utility District Board of Commissioners. Each is taking a different approach to the campaign.

Incumbent Kathy Vaughn of Lynnwood points to her experience from four six-year terms.

One challenger, Fire Commissioner David Chan of Everett, cites his business and finance background. Kaili Chickering of Lynnwood says she represents typical ratepayers. Rebecca Wolfe of Edmonds emphasizes her activism related to natural resources and government issues. Another. Maggie Mae of Lynnwood, has not responded to emails.

The five candidates are running to represent PUD Commissioner District 2. They will run just in that district in the August primary election, but the top two primary vote-getters will face voters from throughout the Public Utility District in the November general election.

The Snohomish County Public Utility District includes all of Snohomish County plus Camano Island.

PUD Commissioner District 2 includes Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Brier, Woodway, Mukilteo and unincorporated areas near those municipalities.

Here are statements from the candidates shown in the order their names will appear on ballots and in the voters’ pamphlet:

Rebecca Wolfe

A longtime conservation activist on natural resources and government issues, I now seek this role in policy and leadership on the Snohomish Public Utility District Commission.

I am well prepared and well suited to serve SnoPUD citizens. SnoPUD ratepayers own SnoPUD, so should have input on major projects that affect their lives and finances. That has not happened. We must end status quo decision-making at SnoPUD.

The next 10 years of climate and energy decisions will be critical. My science, law, education, and leadership background fit well with SnoPUD. Servant leadership — that’s my calling. Learn more at www.wolfeforgoodenergypud.com.

Maggie Mae

Maggie Mae, chair of the Snohomish County Libertarian Party, has not responded to requests for a statement.

Kathleen (Kathy) Vaughn

I have had the honor to serve as your Commissioner. Throughout my service to YOU, I have worked to make decisions with the environment, being a good steward of our resources and you, the customers in mine. I have had the ability to bring new technology, enhance existing programs and promote ideas that developed low income & Senior programs, and expanded conservation bringing cost savings to all customers. As the PUD moves forward into the future, experience is what will be needed.

I ask to have your vote.

David Chan

I want to thank the dedicated employees of PUD for providing utilities during my 28 years living here. Three major points to make PUD successful are: costs control, good fiscal planning, and diligent governance to keep our rate low and to assure plenty of power resource in the future. You as the voter need to carefully select the right Commissioner to do this job. It will affect your utility bills in the future. It is also critical to provide enough electric power to attract major business such as Boeing to stay here to create jobs.



Kaili Chickering

I was born and raised in Enumclaw, Washington. I moved to Lynnwood shortly after graduating from the University of Washington with a BS in Physiology. I am 23 years old and I work as a neurodegenerative research technician. I am running for PUD commissioner in order to serve my community. In the recent past, many decisions have been made that negatively affect the ratepayers in my district. I believe the board needs a commissioner with the viewpoint of a typical resident in order to avoid these mistakes in the future. Thank you for your vote!

–By Evan Smith

