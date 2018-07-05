South County Politics: Monday voter registration deadline, PUD election

Monday, July 9, is the deadline for voters to register online or by mail for the Aug. 7 primary or for previously registered Washington voters to file a change of address.

New Washington voters can register through July 30, but after Monday, July 9, they must register in person at the Snohomish County auditor’s office in Everett.

Voters can register on line or update existing registrations at https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/myvote/.

Mail registration forms are available at the auditor’s office, at any local library or at some other government offices. Forms also are available on line at http://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/Print-Voter-Registration-Forms.aspx.

Voters who register by mail need to send their forms in time to get a July 9 postmark. That means being aware of pick-up times at local post offices.

In person registration is at Snohomish County Elections, County Auditor’s office, 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett, First Floor, Administration Building West.

PUD candidates face Sistrict 2 voters in primary, whole county in general

The five candidates to represent PUD commissioner District 2 will run just in that district in the August primary election, but the top two primary vote getters will face voters from throughout the Public Utility District in the November general election.

The Snohomish County Public Utility District includes all of Snohomish County plus Camano Island.

PUD commissioner District 2 includes Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Brier, Woodway, Mukilteo and unincorporated areas near those municipalities.

Incumbent Snohomish County PUD Commissioner Kathy Vaughn has four challengers on the August primary ballot.

One is David Chan, a Snohomish County Fire District 1 commissioner. The second is Kaili Chickering of Lynnwood, a research scientist at the Puget Sound Veterans’ Administration Hospital. Another is Maggie Mae, chair of the Snohomish County Libertarian Party. Still another is Rebecca Wolfe of Edmonds, a part-time high-school teacher.

