South County Politics: Incumbent 1st Legislative District Democrats get two challengers each

Each of the 1st Legislative District’s two Democratic state representatives has two challengers on the Aug. 7 primary election ballot.

Incumbent Democrat Derek Stanford will meet Republican Josh Colver, a 19-year-old Bothell resident, who calls himself a “liberty activist,” and Independent Colin McMahon, a public defender in Snohomish County.

Democratic incumbent Shelley Kloba’s two challengers are Republican Debra Blodgett, chair of the Snohomish County Republican Party and Libertarian Matt Seymour of Bothell, who owns a small real-estate business.

The candidates run in the Aug. 7 primary, with the top two vote-getters for each position advancing to the November ballot.

The 1st District’s senate position is not on 2018 ballots. State Sen. Guy Palumbo is in the middle of his four-year term.

The two incumbent Democrats start the campaign with a big fundraising advantage.

Incumbent Stanford has reported raising $46,320 and spending $2,015, while Republican Colver has reported raising $1,730 and spending $621. McMahon has reported no fundraising or spending.

Incumbent Kloba reports raising $23,515 and spending $ 12,413, with a campaign debt of $2,000.Opponent Blodgett reports raising and spending 1,019 and Seymour both report no fundraising or campaign spending.

The 1st Legislative District includes most of Mountlake Terrace, all of Brier and Bothell, unincorporated areas of Snohomish County north and east of Bothell including the Maltby area, north Kirkland and unincorporated areas of King County between Bothell and Kirkland.

U.S. Rep. Rick Larson has five challengers

Democratic 2nd Congressional District Rep. Rick Larson has five challengers, most of whom you have never heard of.

There’s Libertarian Mike Luke, who ran two years ago. Then, there’s Uncle Mover, the former Mike the Mover, who lists his party preference as Moderate GOP. Then there’s a representative of the Green party, another Democratic candidate and one who lists his affiliation as independent party.

The 2nd Congressional District stretches from Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace to the San Juan islands.

EMS levy on August ballots in unincorporated areas

Voters in unincorporated areas of south Snohomish County in the South County Fire and Rescue Regional Fire Authority and in the city of Lynnwood will see a tax-levy measure on their Aug. 7 primary-election ballots.

Mountlake Terrace, Brier and Edmonds get service from South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue by contract, but voters in those cities don’t vote in the election.

The measure would create a single levy to replace one in Lynnwood and one in unincorporated areas of Snohomish County Fire District 1.

Voters in the City of Lynnwood and the fire district voted last year to form the regional fire authority.

There is no organized opposition to the proposal.

