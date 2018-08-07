South County Politics: 32nd Legislative District will have at least one Democrat-Democrat general election

The 32nd Legislative District will have at least one general-election contest between two Democrats.

It may actually have two after all primary ballots are counted beyond what was posted Tuesday night.

The almost-certain all-Democrat contest is between incumbent State Sen. Maralyn Chase and challenger Jesse Salomon. The two were running well ahead of Republican James Wood in results posted Tuesday night at the Secretary of State’s Office.

The possible all-Democrat one is the contest to replace retiring state Rep. Ruth Kagi. Democrat Lauren Davis is certain to move on to the general election with a big primary lead over Republican Frank Deisler and Democrat Chris Roberts, who are a few votes apart.

Chase and Roberts are running with the endorsement of the 32nd District Democratic organization. Salomon and Davis have been endorsed by Kagi.

In the other House contest in the 32nd District, Democratic incumbent Cindy Ryu is well ahead and will face Republican Dio Boucsieguez in November.

The 32nd Legislative District includes the city of Lynnwood, a small part of Mountlake Terrace, south Edmonds and nearby unincorporated areas, the town of Woodway, the city of Shoreline and part of northwest Seattle.

–By Evan Smith

Evan Smith can be reached at [email protected].