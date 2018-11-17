South county first responders gather for a good cause

Police officers and firefighters from across South Snohomish County were on hand Friday at Red Onion Burgers to serve food and beverages during the Tip a Cop event, aimed at raising money for Edmonds School District children in need during the holidays.

All tips and 20 percent of sales from Friday’s event went toward the 10th annual Shop with a Cop event, where children get to shop with first responders for holiday gifts and necessities.

Seaun Richards, president of the Cheeseburger Babies Foundation and owner of Red Onion Burgers, and Mountlake Terrace Police Chief Greg Wilson started the Shop with a Cop event 10 years ago. The idea was to provide each child with a gift card to a local store (for the last several years, the event has been held at the Lynnwood Target), and pair children with first responders, who help them shop for themselves or family members.

The event has served 1,100 kids in the past nine years, Richards said. Counselors at Edmonds School District schools recommended children for inclusion in the program, based on need.

Approximately 60 first responders also are on hand to help children shop during the event — including representatives from the cities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and South County Fire & Rescue.

Santa Claus also arrives by fire truck, Richards said.

“It’s touching to see kids who aren’t necessarily interested in toys or games, but just the basic necessities,” Wilson said, noting that some kids will use their gift cards for underwear or even toilet paper. “It’s sad to see but if we can bring a little joy to their eyes — an opportunity that they never get.

“Seaun’s done amazing job bringing the community together, and it’s good for us (police) too, to see the impact we can have,” Wilson added.

Shop with a Cop is funded through the Tip a Cop event, which on Friday featured two live auctions for trips, sports memorabilia, signed guitars and other items, plus a silent auction. John Carlson of KVI Radio and auctioneer Kip Toner were on hand to assist with the noon-hour live auction.

