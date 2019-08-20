South County Fire to offer three-day CERT disaster preparedness training Sept. 20-22

South County Fire is inviting community members to learn how to help during a disaster in a three-day Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) course. Classes last Sept. 20-22 and are from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at South County Fire Headquarters.

Following a major disaster, firefighters and other first responders may not be able to meet the heavy demand for their services. People will have to rely on each other to meet many lifesaving and life-sustaining needs. CERT members learn basic disaster preparedness skills so they can assist others during a disaster. Training includes basic disaster first aid, search and rescue operations, extinguishing small fires and understanding psychological effect of disasters.

South County Fire Headquarters is located at 12425 Meridian Avenue South in Everett. Participants will need to attend all three days to complete the training.

The cost of the training is $40. Participants receive a course manual as well as a CERT backpack containing basic safety equipment. Learn more and register in advance online at www.southsnofire.org/CERT.