South County Fire to host Scout Day Feb. 9

South County Fire invites scouts, their families and the community to Scout Day on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Mariner Fire Station 11, 12310 Meridian Ave. S., Everett.

This fire station open house features activities to meet scout badge requirements including:

ACT to Save a Life first aid training

Wilderness first aid

Disaster preparedness — How to create a go-bag

Community helper education — Meet a firefighter and tour the fire engine and medic unit

Firefighter challenge course for kids

Fire and home safety — Home fire escape plans, smoke alarm safety and more

Learn more about upcoming fire station open houses at www.southsnofire.org/events.