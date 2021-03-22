South County Fire to host free Aging in Place class March 24

South County Fire is hosting an Aging in Place class at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 24 via Zoom.

Assist your loved ones as they age and learn about programs to help them age in place in their own home. Learn when to recognize when they need to move on to the next level of care. This class also includes falls prevention tips, medication safety and fire safety for older adults.

Classes are free, but you must register in advance here. Once you’ve registered, you will receive a Zoom link to the class.