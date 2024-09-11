South County Fire to host Emergency Preparedness Expo Sept. 21

South County Fire will be hosting the annual Emergency Preparedness Expo Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Community Life Center, 19820 Scriber Lake Road, Lynnwood.

This free event will include activities for all ages to learn lifesaving skills, including response to fires, earthquakes and other disasters. Emergency professionals from across Snohomish County and the State of Washington will be there to answer preparedness questions.

Visitors can also pick up a free Narcan kit courtesy of Verdant Health Commission, while supplies last. They can also complete a bingo card to enter to win one of several prize drawings.

“Natural disasters and emergencies can happen at any time, and learning how to be prepared to keep yourself, your loved ones and your property safe can make a difference,” said South County Fire Community Outreach Manager Shawneri Guzman. “We hope many people are able to attend because being prepared for disasters can reduce fear, anxiety, and most importantly, prevent loss of life and property.”

The Emergency Preparedness Expo is presented by South County Fire in partnership with the City of Brier, City of Edmonds, City of Lynnwood, City of Mill Creek and City of Mountlake Terrace. Learn more at southsnofire.org/events.