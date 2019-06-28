South County Fire to host annual Fourth of July waterball competition at Edmonds City Park

Firefighters will put their skills to the test in the annual South County Fire Fourth of July Waterball Competition beginning at 2:30 p.m. at City Park, located at 3rd Avenue South and Pine Street in Edmonds.

The free event has been a Fourth of July tradition in Edmonds for years. Waterball is like a tug-of-war with water. Two teams of three firefighters compete in each round using a fire hose to blast water at a ball suspended on a long overhead cable. The winner is the first team to push the ball over to the opposing team’s side.

It takes a combination of teamwork, good communications and hose-line proficiency to win the competition. “Waterball may be just fun and games, but it requires many of the same skills firefighters need to successfully fight a fire,” said Leslie Hynes, public information officer for South County Fire.

Firefighters aren’t the only ones who end up getting drenched as the competition heats up. “After the championship round, we invite the kids to run through the spray and even take a turn on the nozzle with the help of our firefighters,” Hynes said.