South County Fire to hold public hearings Oct. 21 on 2026 budget and benefit charge

The South County Fire Board of Commissioners will hold public hearings Tuesday, Oct. 21 on the regional fire authority’s proposed budget, benefit charge and levies for 2026.

The board meeting begins at 7 p.m. at South County Fire Headquarters, 12425 Meridian Ave. S, Everett. Community members can attend in person or remotely using Zoom to learn more and provide comments. Zoom login instructions are posted on the South County Fire website, www.southsnofire.org/meetings.

The proposed budget is available for review at South County Fire’s website: www.southsnofire.org/budget.

According to a South County Fire news release, the proposed budget “takes action to meet the community’s growing needs while keeping taxpayer costs low, and shifts a slightly higher portion of funding onto the benefit charge instead of property taxes. The benefit charge provides a more fair way to fund emergency services because it’s based on a building’s size and risk instead of property value.”

“Overall, the 2026 funding proposal adds just over $7 per month to the average homeowner’s costs and includes the addition of 30 firefighters plus six administrative staff to preserve emergency services,” South County Fire said.

According to the news release:

This budget proposes a property tax levy rate slightly less than in 2025: $1.15 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

The benefit charge for the owner of a 2,000-square-foot-home would increase from $71.64 to $106.92, a difference of just over $35 for the entire year.

South County Fire has kept property tax rate increases below the rate of inflation since the RFA was formed. The 2026 budget would keep South County Fire among the lowest cost emergency service providers in all of Snohomish County.

In addition to attending the budget, benefit charge and levy hearings in person or via Zoom, comments can also be submitted in advance by email or voicemail to Board of Commissioners Executive Assistant Melissa Blankenship, mblankenship@southsnofire.org , 425-551-1251.