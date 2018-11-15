South County Fire to hold 2019 budget hearing Nov. 20

The South County Fire Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the regional fire authority’s proposed 2019 budget on Nov. 20.

The hearing will take place during the board’s regular meeting, which begins at 7 p.m., at South County Fire Headquarters, 12425 Meridian Ave. S., Everett.

The public is welcome to attend and comment on the proposed budget during the hearing. A copy of the proposed budget is available for review at Headquarters and online at www.southsnofire.org/budget

South County Fire is the largest provider of fire and emergency medical services in Snohomish County, serving more than 250,000 residents in unincorporated communities and the cities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.