South County Fire receives clean audit from state

South County Fire said it has received clean financial and accountability audits in the first review conducted by the Washington State Auditor since the regional fire authority was established in 2017.

“It’s important for taxpayers to know we are being good stewards of their resources,” said Jim Kenny, chair of the South County Fire Board of Commissioners.

Financial and accountability audits are typically conducted annually by the state. For this first review, auditors reviewed South County Fire’s financial statements and reports from Oct. 1, 2017, when the regional fire authority was established, through the end of 2018. The state reviewed South County Fire’s compliance with state law and internal policies over the same period for the accountability audit. South County Fire received clean state audits for both finance and accountability.

Copies of the financial and accountability audits are available online at www.southsnofire.org/audits

South County Fire is the largest provider of fire and emergency medical services in Snohomish County, serving more than 250,000 residents in unincorporated communities and the cities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.