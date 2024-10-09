South County Fire receives $350K grant to assist overdose patients

A small window of opportunity could help Snohomish County communities make progress against the opioid epidemic. South County Fire will use a $350,000 grant to work toward breaking the cycle of addiction.

“We know the current model of reviving an overdose patient and sending them to the emergency room is not working to stop the cycle,” said Capt. Keith Sharp, who added that firefighters sometimes see the same overdose patient twice in one day. “This new tool can help bridge the gap.”

First responders administer the drug naloxone to revive an overdose patient. Sharp is overseeing a pilot program that allows South County Fire’s Community Resource Paramedics to also administer buprenorphine, a prescription drug that relieves opioid withdrawal symptoms.

“An overdose patient is at high risk of overdosing again within 24 hours because of how severely sick they are feeling,” said Deputy Chief of EMS Joe Hughes. “By providing short-term relief of those withdrawal symptoms, we can then better engage in conversations around treatment and social services.”

Community Health Worker Jordan Mohrenne will assist patients in navigating those services.

“The path to recovery can involve a complex system,” Mohrenne said. “We have resources to follow up with these patients and help them obtain the tools they need for success.”

This new approach, similar to a program launched in Seattle earlier this year, is made possible by a generous grant from the Co-Responder Outreach Alliance, in collaboration with the University of Washington School of Social Work. South County Fire is one of nine Washington fire departments receiving funds.

“Firefighters are on the front lines of the opioid epidemic,” Sharp said. “There’s a critical period of time when someone is more willing to get treatment and we’re in a unique position to take advantage of that window.”