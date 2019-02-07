South County Fire postponing Scout Day open house to March 9

With more snow in the forecast, South County Fire is canceling the Scout Day Open House set for Saturday, Feb. 9. The event has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 9, from 9 a.m. to noon at Mariner Fire Station 11, 12310 Meridian Ave. S., Everett.

This fire station open house for scouts, their families and the community features activities to meet scout badge requirements including:

ACT to Save a Life first aid training.

Wilderness first aid.

Disaster preparedness: How to create a go-bag.

Community helper education: Meet a firefighter and tour the fire engine and medic unit.

Firefighter challenge course for kids.

Fire and home safety: Home fire escape plans, smoke alarm safety and more.

Learn more about upcoming fire station open houses at www.southsnofire.org/events.