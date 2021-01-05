South County Fire outreach manager named Outstanding Safe Kids Coordinator for 2020

South County Fire Community Outreach Manager Shawneri Guzman has been named the 2020 Outstanding Safe Kids Coordinator by Safe Kids Washington and Washington’s Child Passenger Safety Program.

The award honors outstanding work in keeping children safe from injury. Each year nearly 3,000 Washington children age 0-19 are seriously injured or die due to preventable injuries.

South County Fire is the lead agency for the Safe Kids Snohomish County coalition. As coordinator, Guzman leads the coalition in its efforts to prevent childhood injuries from traffic crashes, drownings, falls, burns, poisonings and more. The coalition provides education and protective equipment to families, caregivers and professionals.

“Washington has many heroes working across the state to make sure communities and families have the information and resources they need to keep our children safe and healthy,” said Will Hitchcock, with the Washington State Department of Health. Guzman was honored for “the passion, care and connectedness she demonstrates through her work for injury prevention and commitment to her community.”

In addition to her work at South County Fire, Guzman volunteers on boards and workgroups addressing child injury prevention to share her expertise and resources. She is also a child passenger safety technician instructor. “We are so thankful for Shawneri and her leadership,” said Hitchcock.

South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services to more than 250,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated south Snohomish County.