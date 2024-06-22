South County Fire offers free fireworks ban signs

Free yard signs are available from South County Fire to help spread the word that fireworks are illegal in southwest Snohomish County, according to a news release.

Fireworks use is illegal throughout South County Fire’s service area: Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated southwest Snohomish County.

Yard signs will be available for residents to pick up from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 24-28, while supplies last at these South County Fire stations:

• Downtown Edmonds Fire Station: 275 Sixth Avenue North

• Mariner Fire Station: 12310 Meridian Avenue South, Everett.

• Hilltop Fire Station, 20510 Damson Road, Lynnwood.

• Mill Creek Fire Station: 1020 153rd Street Southeast, Mill Creek.

• Mountlake Terrace Fire Station: 5902 232nd Street Southwest.

• Lynnwood Civic Center Station: 18800 44th Avenue West.

In unincorporated southwest Snohomish County, lighting fireworks has been illegal since 2021, but fireworks sales will still be allowed this year.

In May, the Snohomish County Council changed the law to make fireworks sales illegal in southwest unincorporated areas, but that ban will not start until 2025. That’s because any fireworks ordinance more restrictive than state law cannot take effect until one year after adoption.

For more information on fireworks rules including a map of banned areas, frequently asked questions and a variety of yard signs to download, visit South County Fire’s website: www.southsnofire.org/about-us/divisions/fire-prevention/fire-marshal/fireworks