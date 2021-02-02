South County Fire offering online safety classes in February

South County Fire offers free online classes and programs to help you stay safe and sound. All classes are offered using Zoom and require internet access via a smart phone, tablet or computer. Register for classes in advance online at www.southsnofire.org/education. Classes offered in February include:

Child Car Seat Safety, Feb. 3, offered at 1-2 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. Car seats can be confusing. Learn how to properly use child car seats from birth to adult seat belts.

Home Fire Safety, Feb. 10, 6-7 p.m. Learn how you can protect your family and prevent fires in your home.

ACT First Aid, Feb. 17, offered at 1-2 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. Learn three skills to save a life: Antidote for opioid overdose, CPR for cardiac arrest and Tourniquet for bleeding control.

Preparedness for Families, Feb. 17, 6-7 p.m. Learn how to prepare and care for your family in a disaster.

NEW: Child Safety and CPR, Feb. 24, 6-7 p.m. Learn child CPR and how to keep little ones safe at home, at play and on the road.

South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services with 14 neighborhood fire stations serving more than 250,000 residents in Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated south Snohomish County.