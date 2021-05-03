South County Fire offering free online safety classes in May

From child car seat safety to disaster preparedness, South County Fire is hosting free online classes and programs in May.

All classes use Zoom and require internet access via a smart phone, tablet or computer. Register in advance online at www.southsnofire.org/classes. Classes offered in May include:

Child Car Seat Safety, May 5, 6 p.m., or May 19, 1 p.m. Learn how to properly use your car seat to protect your child from birth to the adult seat belt.

Disaster Preparedness, May 12, 6 p.m. Learn how to prepare and care for your family in a disaster.

ACT First Aid & CPR, May 19, 1-2 p.m. or 5-6 p.m. Learn three skills to save a life: Antidote for opioid overdose, CPR for sudden cardiac arrest and Tourniquet for bleeding control.

Aging in Place, May 26, 6 p.m. Learn how to help your loved ones as they age and find out about programs to help them age in place in their own home.

New to Zoom? Help is available. Email outreach@southsnofire.org or call 425-320-5800

South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services with 14 neighborhood fire stations serving more than 250,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated southwest Snohomish County.