South County Fire offering free online home fire safety class April 13

A fire in your home can be devastating, and in some cases even deadly. Three people have died and two have been seriously injured in home fires in southwest Snohomish County during the past year. Learn steps you can take to protect your family and prevent home fires in a free online class presented by South County Fire on April 13, 6-7 p.m.

Topics covered include:

Testing, placement and when to replace smoke alarms

How to develop and practice a home fire escape plan

Common causes of home fires and how to prevent them

Carbon monoxide alarms

Register in advance at www.southsnofire.org/firesafety.

South County Fire also offers free online classes on ACT first aid and CPR, child safety and CPR, child car seats, disaster preparedness and aging in place. Learn more at www.southsnofire.org/classes.

Classes are presented using Zoom. New users can contact South County Fire Outreach for assistance, 425-320-5800, outreach@southsnofire.org.