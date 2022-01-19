South County Fire offering free class Jan. 26 on aging in place

South County Fire is offering a free online class on aging in place on Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 6-7 p.m.

This class identifies programs and safety tips to help you or a loved one age in place. Topics include falls prevention tips, medication safety and fire safety for older adults. The class also covers how to recognize when more assistance may be needed and options for the next level of care.

Register in advance at www.southsnofire.org/ageinplace.

South County Fire also offers free online classes on ACT first aid, child safety and CPR, child car seats, disaster preparedness and home fire safety. Learn more at www.southsnofire.org/classes.

Classes are presented using Zoom. New users can contact South County Fire Outreach for assistance, 425-320-5800, outreach@southsnofire.org.

