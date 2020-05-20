South County Fire makes 3-year-old Lynnwood boy’s wish come true

Three-year-old Eli Kincaid likes two things — “Toy Story’s” Buzz Lightyear and fire trucks.

So, when a trip to Disney World was postponed due to the coronavirus, the Make-a-Wish Foundation partnered with South County Fire to bring Eli the next best thing — a fire truck parade.

Joining the procession were police patrol vehicles, ambulances, friends and neighbors honking horns and displaying signs as they made their way from St. Thomas More Church — located in the 6500 block of 176th Street Southwest — down 64th Avenue West past the Kincaid’s Lynnwood home.

When he was 18 months old, Eli was diagnosed with Alexander Disease, a rare genetic disorder that affects the brain and causes delayed development. Since the disease was discovered in 1949, 500 cases have been reported in the world.

“The spectrum is different for every kid; right now his frontal lobe is affected by the disease,” said Jill Kincaid, Eli’s mom.

According to Jill, Eli did not walk until his second birthday and is currently incapable of speech. She said he is also prone to seizures that can cause him to lose bodily function.

However, Jill said Eli’s disease doesn’t stop him from running and playing like most other kids.

“You wouldn’t know unless you compared his skills with (other kids),” she said.

In addition to the parade, South County Fire gifted Eli with his own (toy) fire truck to ride around in.

–Story and photos by Cody Sexton