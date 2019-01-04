South County Fire invites public to ladder truck roll-in ceremony Jan. 7

South County Fire will place its new ladder truck in service with a traditional roll-in ceremony on Monday, Jan. 7, 8 a.m. at Keeler’s Corner Fire Station 10, 3922 156th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

The public is encouraged to attend. “Your support made this possible. This is your truck and it will be used to protect and serve you and your community for many years to come,” said Fire Chief Bruce Stedman.

During the ceremony, firefighters will push the new truck into the firehouse. This custom dates back to the 1830s and the days of horse-drawn equipment, which could not be easily backed into the station by the horses.

South County Fire paid nearly $1.2 million for the 2018 Pierce truck featuring a 107-foot aerial ladder, state-of-the-art operating systems and improved safety and efficiency. It replaces a 1992 truck that will now be declared surplus and sold.

South County Fire is the largest provider of fire and emergency medical services in Snohomish County, serving more than 250,000 residents in unincorporated communities and the cities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.