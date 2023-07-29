South County Fire invites families to free Kids Fire Camps in August

South County Fire is hosting free pop-up Kids Fire Camps in southwest Snohomish County this summer.

Kids ages 3 and up are invited to be a safety hero and join in activities such as fire engine tours, a firefighter challenge course, relay races and more. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No registration is necessary; drop by any time during camp hours.

Aug. 4, 10:30 a.m., at Brier KidScare, Brier Park, 2903 228th St. S.W.

Aug. 7, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion, 5303 228th St. S.W.

Aug. 10, 6-7:30 p.m., at Lynndale Park, 18927 72nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. Free life jackets for kids while supplies last; fitting required – child must be present.

Aug. 17, 6-7:30 p.m., at Lynndale Park, 18927 72nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. Free bike helmets for kids while supplies last; fitting required – child must be present.

For those who can’t attend an event in person, South County Fire offers Online Fire Camp activities you can do at home. Learn more at www.southsnofire.org/firecamp.