South County Fire investigating after Saturday blaze at former Edmonds Family Fun Center

South County Fire crews spent nearly two hours Saturday night battling a fire at the former Family Fun Center in Edmonds.

A passerby first reported a brush fire near the building around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, said South County Fire spokesperson Christie Veley. “When firefighters arrived, they found the building itself on fire. Additional firefighters were dispatched, leading to a massive response.” Nearly 60 firefighters were on the scene, including crews from the Everett and Shoreline Fire Departments.

“The Family Fun Center brought decades of memories to our community until closing in 2020,” Veley said. “Since then, South County Fire has responded to at least five fires at the site.”

Fires in that building “can be challenging due to access, low visibility and contents inside,” she added. “We’re grateful there were no injuries.”

The preliminary damage estimate is $30,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.