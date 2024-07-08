South County Fire investigating after former park restroom building burns at Ballinger Park

South County Fire is investigating the cause of a July 5 fire that did an estimated $30,000 in damage to a former City of Mountlake Terrace restroom structure located just north of the Lake Ballinger Center at 23000 Lakeview Dr.

According to South County Fire spokesperson Christie Veley, firefighters responded to a fire in the cinderblock/wood restroom building just after 3 a.m. July 5. “Fire extended along the exterior front wall and into the roof line,” she said. “Smoke moved into other areas of the building.”

Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly and there were no injuries, she said. “The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation,” she added.

City of Mountlake Terrace spokesperson Rikki Fruichantie said the restroom structure that burned is attached to the city’s former parks maintenance building, which is also no longer in active use.

Before the fire, the building was expected to be demolished at some point, she said.

The Lake Ballinger Center is home to senior center programs and also is used for community events.