South County Fire hosting Scout Day at the fire station March 14

South County Fire invites scouts, their families and the community to Scout Day on Saturday, March 14, 9 a.m. to noon, at Mariner Fire Station 11, 12310 Meridian Ave. S., Everett.

This fire station open house features activities to meet scout badge requirements including:

  • ACT to Save a Life first aid training.
  • Wilderness first aid.
  • Disaster preparedness:  How to create a go-bag.
  • Community helper education: Meet a firefighter and tour the fire engine and medic unit.
  • Fire and home safety: Home fire escape plans, smoke alarm safety and more.

Learn more and register your group for this free event at www.southsnofire.org/scoutday.

