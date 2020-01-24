South County Fire hosting Neighborhood Night Open House at Brier Fire Station Feb. 13

South County Fire is hosting a Neighborhood Night Open House on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Brier Fire Station 18, 21206 Poplar Way.

Drop by the fire station any time between 5:30 and 7 p.m. for this free event. Meet the firefighters, learn about emergency services and programs in your neighborhood and find out how to protect your family from fire and injuries. Activities include:

Fire engine and medic unit tours.

ACT First Aid: Learn three skills to save a life.

Safe and Healthy Aging: Information on how to stay well and independent as you age.

Brier Fire Station 18 is one of 14 fire stations staffed by South County Fire. The regional fire authority is the county’s largest provider of fire and emergency medical services, serving more than 250,000 residents in unincorporated south Snohomish County and the cities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

Learn more about this and other upcoming South County Fire events online at www.southsnofire.org/events.