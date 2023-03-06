South County Fire hosting Neighborhood Night at Brier Fire Station March 9

South County Fire is hosting a Neighborhood Night Open House on Thursday, March 9, 5:30-7 p.m., at the Brier Fire Station, 21206 Poplar Way.

Drop by the fire station any time during this free event to meet your firefighters and learn about the emergency services they provide in your neighborhood. Activities include fire engine tours, hands-only CPR, emergency preparedness and more.

The Brier Fire Station is part of South County Fire’s network of 15 neighborhood fire stations, working together and backed by regional resources to serve nearly 300,000 residents across southwest Snohomish County.

Learn more about this and other upcoming South County Fire events at www.southsnofire.org/openhouse.