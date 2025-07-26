South County Fire Ford F-150 stolen in Edmonds, recovered in Shoreline

Edmonds police are investigating the theft of a South County Fire Ford F-150, stolen from the scene of a residential fire investigation Friday. The vehicle was recovered a short time later in Shoreline, with what appears to be minor damage.

According to South County Fire spokesperson Christie Veley, around 11:45 a.m. Friday, four firefighters were investigating a residential fire that occurred earlier Friday morning in the 24000 block of 76th Avenue West. Various contractors were also at the location to assist with boarding up the property and towing a damaged vehicle from the scene.

To allow the tow truck access to the damaged vehicle, a firefighter moved the F-150 and parked it along 76th Avenue West, partially blocking one lane of traffic. The truck’s emergency lights were activated to alert drivers. As is standard practice for public safety, the vehicle was left running to keep the emergency lights active, Veley said.

Within approximately three minutes of parking the vehicle on the street — with a contractor just a few feet from the vehicle and firefighters less than 25 feet away — an unknown man accessed the vehicle and drove away. A contractor at the scene witnessed the vehicle strike a different South County Fire F-150 as it fled, Veley said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded and police recovered the vehicle just after noon Friday in the 18500 block of Firlands Way North in Shoreline. “The vehicle appears to have sustained only minor cosmetic damage and all fire department equipment appears to have been untouched, with the vehicle’s fuel card the only item missing,” Veley said.

No injuries were reported related to this incident, and the suspect has not been located. Anyone with information should contact Edmonds police.

“Like fire departments across Snohomish County and our region, we are very disturbed by recent events targeting emergency services vehicles that belong to and are funded by our community,” said South County Fire Chief Bob Eastman. “South County Fire has been exploring solutions to make our fleet more secure, including potential changes to vehicle engineering, policies and training. We are thankful that no one was hurt and the damage was minimal in this case. We will take appropriate actions to protect these vital services for our community.”

A man stole a fire truck in Everett July 18, damaging at least 14 vehicles in the process.

Residents will see no impact to emergency services due to this incident, Veley said. The stolen vehicle will be removed from service until it can be inspected. A reserve vehicle will be immediately available if needed.