South County Fire deputy chief awarded national fire service scholarship

South County Fire Deputy Chief Shaughn Maxwell has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the International Association of Fire Chiefs Foundation.

He is one of 46 scholarship recipients selected from across the country. “As a recipient, you represent the future of the fire service to lead, serve and protect our communities,” wrote IAFC Foundation President Anthony P. Campisi in a letter congratulating Maxwell.

Maxwell is pursuing a master’s degree in human factors psychology. He said he plans to use what he learns to help firefighters and paramedics perform at high levels on emergency calls and to help reduce post-traumatic stress syndrome in first responders.

Maxwell leads South County Fire’s emergency medical services (EMS) division. He serves on state and federal committees developing national performance metrics and clinical standards.

Maxwell has twice been named one of the top 10 EMS innovators in the nation by the Journal of Emergency Medical Services. He also received the national Excellence in EMS award from the Congressional Fire Service Institute

South County Fire is the largest provider of fire and emergency medical services in Snohomish County, serving nearly 250,000 residents in unincorporated communities and the cities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.