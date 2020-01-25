South County Fire dedicates plaque to honor Commissioner Richard Schrock

The South County Fire Board of Commissioners dedicated a plaque in memory of Commissioner Richard Schrock at the department’s headquarters this week.

Schrock served as a fire commissioner in south Snohomish County for more than eight years. He passed away last May after a battle with cancer.

Current and former fire commissioners, public safety leaders and community members shared their memories of Schrock at the plaque dedication on Tuesday. Many recalled his leadership in regionalization of fire and emergency services. Those who worked with Schrock on the Snohomish County Emergency Radio System Board of Directors spoke of his commitment to public safety and the key role he played in replacing the county’s aging police and fire radio system. Schrock was also remembered for his work as a founding board member of the Lake Stickney Conservancy that was instrumental in creating the Lake Stickney Community Park.

“Commissioner Schrock was very passionate, very hardworking and very well prepared. He was willing to champion the larger issues that make a difference over the long-term,” said Board Chair Jim Kenny. “He was looking for new ideas and brought a unique perspective to our board.”

Schrock’s son, Ben, joined Kenny in placing the memorial plaque in the lobby of South County Fire Headquarters in unincorporated south Everett.