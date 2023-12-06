South County Fire Commissioners sworn in

South County Fire’s Board of Commissioners swore in three members, including one newly elected commissioner, at a meeting Tuesday.

Retired Fire Chief Edward Widdis joins the board after being elected in November to one of two at-large commissioner positions. Widdis served as chief of Snohomish County Fire District 1 from 2003 to 2015 after spending 25 years as a firefighter. Widdis was president of the Snohomish County Fire Chiefs Association during the 9/11 attacks and has also served on the Northwest Region Emergency Medical Services and Trauma Council.

Widdis said he is grateful for a new role ensuring the community receives the highest quality fire and emergency response. “After devoting so much of my life to helping people, I’ve realized — I’m not done yet,” he said. “It’s a true honor and I look forward to working with the other commissioners, firefighters and staff to guide these vital services for our community.”

Two other commissioners elected in November also took the oath of office Tuesday: Micah Rowland (District 4) and Michael Fearnehough (District 2). Both were previously appointed to their positions and elected by voters in November to continue serving. Widdis fills the board position formerly held by Board Chair Derek Daniels. On Tuesday, commissioners elected former Vice Chair Rowland to serve as board chair and Fearnehough as vice chair through the end of this year.

The board of commissioners is responsible for defining the regional fire authority’s long-term vision, approving the budget, hiring the fire chief and adopting policies to be implemented by the chief and administrative staff.

Regular board meetings take place the first and third Tuesday of each month. Work sessions take place on the second Tuesday of each month. All board meetings begin at 7 p.m. and can be attended remotely or in person at South County Fire Headquarters, 12425 Meridian Ave. S, Everett. For instructions on how to attend meetings remotely, or to view agendas, minutes and meeting videos, visit www.southsnofire.org/meetings.

South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services to nearly 300,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated southwest Snohomish County.