South County Fire Commissioners adopt 2026 budget

South County Fire’s Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt a balanced budget that funds emergency services operations for 2026.

The budget of just over $130 million shifts a slightly higher portion of funding onto the benefit charge instead of property taxes. The benefit charge funds emergency services based on a building’s size and risk instead of property value.

Included in the budget are 30 additional firefighters plus six administrative staff to preserve emergency services. In order to maintain fiscal responsibility in the midst of economic uncertainties, the board will require additional approval before most positions are filled.

For the average homeowner, the 2026 budget adds a total of just over $7 per month. That includes an estimated property tax levy rate slightly less than the prior year: $1.15 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

The benefit charge for the owner of a 2,000-square-foot-home will increase from approximately $70.39 annually to $106.92, a difference of less than $37 for the entire year.