South County Fire Commissioner Richard Schrock dies

South County Fire announced Tuesday that Fire Commissioner Richard T. Schrock passed away Sunday, May 12 after a battle with cancer.

He was 75 years old.

Mr. Schrock served as a fire commissioner in South Snohomish County for more than eight years. He was appointed in October 2010 to fill a vacancy on the Snohomish County Fire District 1 Board of Commissioners and was elected by voters the following year to his first six-year term. He was re-elected in 2015.

He served on the Regional Fire Authority Planning Committee and helped draft the plan approved by voters in 2017 to combine Fire District 1 and the Lynnwood Fire Department to form South County Fire, a regional fire authority serving all of South Snohomish County. When the new organization was established on Oct. 1, 2017, Commissioner Schrock, along with other members of the Fire District 1 Board, joined the South County Fire Board of Commissioners.

Mr. Schrock served on the Snohomish County Emergency Radio System (SERS) Board of Directors. In 2018, he chaired the SERS Future Funding Committee and played a key role in helping secure voter approval for funding to replace the county’s aging police and fire radio system.

According to the South County Fire announcement, Fire District 1 and South County Fire benefited from the experience and knowledge Mr. Schrock gained during his 30-year career in communications and public relations, working with businesses, government agencies and nonprofit organizations. From 1981-1985, he served as Director of the Washington State Commerce and Economic Development Department. As a commissioner, he often drew from these experiences to share his expertise on legislative issues, ballot measures and community outreach.

Schrock was also a leader in his Lake Stickney neighborhood. He was a founding board member of the Lake Stickney Conservancy and was active in groups working to preserve the lake’s natural environment and restore fish and wildlife habitat in the North Swamp Creek watershed.

A Celebration of Life is being planned by the family for next month.