South County Fire celebrates Emergency Services Week

First responders and community outreach staff were on hand Saturday to help South County Fire celebrate Emergency Medical Services Week with a Fire Station Open House and Teddy Bear Clinic at Edmonds Fire Station 17.

Children brought their favorite stuffed animals to receive emergency care from firefighters in the medic unit, families toured the medic unit and fire engine, and received tips on disaster preparedness. In addition, attendees learned more about South County Fire’s new first aid program that trains people to act in the first five minutes of an emergency by focusing on three lifesaving skills — antidote training for opiate overdoses, CPR and AED for cardiac arrest and tourniquet and bleeding control for scenes of violence.

