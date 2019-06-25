South County Fire camp registration open for kids ages 11-14

Kids at Fire Camp. (Photo courtesy South County Fire)

Registration is open for Kids Fire Camp at South County Fire. Campers ages 11 to 14 spend three days learning all about the job of a firefighter from the men and women of South County Fire. Activities include firefighting, rescue, water safety and more.

Co-sponsored by the City of Lynnwood, Fire Camp takes place July 31-Aug. 2, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the South County Fire Training Tower, 12425 Meridian Ave. S., Everett. The cost is $150 per child. A limited number of scholarships are available for those with financial needs.

Learn more and register online at www.southsnofire.org/firecamp. For scholarship information, email [email protected].

