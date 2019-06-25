South County Fire camp registration open for kids ages 11-14

Registration is open for Kids Fire Camp at South County Fire. Campers ages 11 to 14 spend three days learning all about the job of a firefighter from the men and women of South County Fire. Activities include firefighting, rescue, water safety and more.

Co-sponsored by the City of Lynnwood, Fire Camp takes place July 31-Aug. 2, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the South County Fire Training Tower, 12425 Meridian Ave. S., Everett. The cost is $150 per child. A limited number of scholarships are available for those with financial needs.

Learn more and register online at www.southsnofire.org/firecamp. For scholarship information, email [email protected].