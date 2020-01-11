South County Fire board elects officers and swears in commissioners

The South County Fire Board of Commissioners at its meeting earlier this week swore in five members and unanimously re-elected Jim Kenny as chair and elected Bob Meador as vice chair for 2020.

Five commissioners elected in November took the oath of office at the start of the meeting: David Chan, Jim Kenny, Mark Laurence, Chris Teofilak and Greg Urban. This marks the beginning of a transition to a directly-elected board to govern the regional fire authority (RFA) established in 2017 by voters in Snohomish County Fire District 1 and the City of Lynnwood.

Initially, the seven-member board included five elected Snohomish County Fire District 1 Commissioners, including Chan and Kenny, and two appointed members from the Lynnwood City Council. Five seats, including those held by the two Lynnwood councilmembers, came up for election in November. RFA board seats held by the final two Fire District 1 Commissioners, Drew Burnett and Bob Meador, will be up for election in 2021.

The South County Fire Board of Commissioners is responsible for defining the regional fire authority’s long-term vision, approving the budget, hiring the fire chief and adopting policies to be implemented by the chief and administrative staff.

Regular board meetings take place the first and third Tuesday of each month. Work sessions take place on the second Tuesday of each month. All meetings begin at 7 p.m. at South County Fire Headquarters, 12425 Meridian Ave. S, Everett. All board meetings are open to the public. Agendas, minutes and meeting videos are available online at southsnofire.org/meetings.

South County Fire is the largest provider of fire and emergency medical services in Snohomish County, serving more than 250,000 residents in unincorporated communities and the cities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.