South County Fire benefit charge public hearing set for Nov. 10

The South County Fire Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Nov. 10 on the regional fire authority’s benefit charge for 2021.

The hearing will take place at 7 p.m. during a special meeting of the board to be conducted virtually using Zoom. The public can participate and provide comments by joining the Zoom hearing using a telephone or internet following the instructions below.

To join by telephone:

Call-in number is 1-253-215-8782.

Enter the webinar ID: 830 0194 9665

Join by internet (computer, tablet or smart phone):

Go to https://zoom.us/join

Enter the webinar ID: 830 0194 9665 and click JOIN. You will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you haven’t already done so.

Participants can use the “hand raise tool” within the Zoom program or press *9 if participating by phone to be recognized by the board chair to offer comments during the hearing.

Comments can also be submitted to the Executive Assistant to the Board of Commissioners Melissa Blankenship by email,mblankenship@southsnofire.org or voicemail, 425-551-1251. Providing comment 24 hours prior to the meeting allows time to forward the comment to the board and appropriate staff.

The benefit charge was approved by voters in the Nov. 3 general election and must be set by the board each year following a public hearing held prior to Nov. 15. It only applies to residents of Lynnwood and unincorporated areas of Southwest Snohomish County served by the Regional Fire Authority. The cities of Brier, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace contract with the fire authority to receive emergency services, and did not vote on the measure.