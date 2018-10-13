South County Fire becomes lead agency for Safe Kids Snohomish County

South County Fire is the new lead agency for Safe Kids Snohomish County, a coalition of fire, police, health care and other community organizations working together to prevent childhood injuries.

Founded in 1988, Safe Kids Worldwide has more than 400 coalitions in the U.S. and partners in more than 25 countries. Safe Kids Snohomish County was formed in 1999 and led by Providence Hospital. Providence stepped down to open the opportunity for South County Fire to step into the lead agency role.

“Safe Kids’ mission aligns with the work we’re already doing at South County Fire. As an active member of the county coalition, we’ve long supported Safe Kids efforts to educate and promote injury prevention. We’re excited to be able take on this new leadership role,” said Fire Chief Bruce A. Stedman.

South County Fire educator Shawneri Guzman will serve as the coordinator for Safe Kids Snohomish County. She has been involved with the coalition since 2000 and served 12 years as the coordinator for Providence Hospital.

Safe Kids coalitions are responsible for implementing multifaceted strategies of public awareness, education, public policy and community activities in ways best suited to solving the problems particular to their localities. Safe Kids Worldwide offers a variety of grant opportunities to help fund local activities.

Childhood injury areas addressed by Safe Kids Snohomish County are:

Home safety – includes fire/burn prevention, CO safety, falls, poisoning, and safe sleep.

Road safety — child passenger safety [car seats], bike/pedestrian safety, railway safety.

Other — drowning prevention, firearm safety, playground safety.

South County Fire plans to host a Safe Kids kickoff event in January. To learn more, contact Shawneri Guzman, [email protected].