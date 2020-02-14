South County Fire accepting applications for volunteer firefighter support

South County Fire is now accepting applications for the position of Volunteer Firefighter Support.

This position provides support services at fire scenes such as air bottle refills and lighting using South County Fire’s AIR10 support truck. Volunteer Firefighter Support personnel also assist with community outreach, prevention education and community events.

Applications are being accepted through March 12, 4 p.m. Applicants must be at least 18 and have a valid driver’s license and a high school diploma or GED. Learn more and apply online at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/southsnofire.

South County Fire is the largest provider of fire and emergency medical services in Snohomish County, serving more than 250,000 residents in unincorporated communities and the cities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.