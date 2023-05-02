South County Fire accepting applications for volunteer firefighter support team

South County Fire is accepting applications for its Volunteer Firefighter Support team.

Volunteer Firefighter Support team members drive and operate AIR15, a highly specialized emergency apparatus capable of refilling air bottles needed at fires. Members also assist with community outreach, prevention education and community events.

Volunteer Firefighter Support personnel receive a quarterly stipend of $1,800 and earn preference points that will be applied if they enter a South County Fire career firefighter hiring process. The program also provides continuing education and opportunities to earn points toward firefighting and emergency medical services certifications.

Applications are being accepted through May 30, 4 p.m. Applicants must be at least 18 and have a valid driver’s license and a high school diploma or GED. Learn more and apply online at www.southsnofire.org/VFS.

South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services to nearly 300,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated southwest Snohomish County.