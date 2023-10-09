South County Fire accepting applications for Volunteer Firefighter Support team

South County Fire is accepting applications for its Volunteer Firefighter Support team.

Volunteer Firefighter Support team members drive and operate AIR15, a highly specialized emergency apparatus capable of refilling firefighter air bottles at fire scenes. Members also assist with community outreach, prevention education and community events.

Volunteer Firefighter Support personnel receive a quarterly stipend of $1,800 and earn preference points that will be applied if they enter the South County Fire career firefighter hiring process. The program also provides continuing education and opportunities to earn points towards firefighting and emergency medical services certifications.

Applications are being accepted through 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license and a high school diploma or GED. Learn more and apply online at www.southsnofire.org/VFS.