South County community walks start this week

The cities of Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood and the Verdant Health Commission are partnering this summer to coordinate volunteer-led community walks for individuals and families. Starting this week through Aug. 31, the cities will offer four walks weekly.
Walks will typically be 2-3 miles and last about an hour. South County Walks is a drop-in program, so participants can join any of the walks at any time. Participants must complete a registration form prior to the walks, so emergency information is available if needed.
Edmonds
• Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. (starts July 11) – start and end at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.
Mountlake Terrace
Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. (starts July 12) – start and end at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion, 5303 228th St. S.W.
Lynnwood
Mondays at 6 p.m. (next one is July 17) – start and end at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W.
Thursdays at 6 p.m. (starts July 13) – start and end at the Lynnwood Recreation Center, 18900 44th Ave. W.
