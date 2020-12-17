South County churches offering in-person Christmas services

With the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting government mandates, churches throughout South Snohomish County have had to alter how they meet for worship, study and fellowship. Nearly all have some type of online presence for weekly services while some are still able to meet in-person – with certain restrictions.

But the upcoming Christmas season has brought additional challenges for churches and the beloved traditions they participate in.

While some special church services and celebrations have been cancelled for 2020, most churches are continuing their plans — albeit with online presentations streamed live. But some churches have the resources and space to forge ahead with in-person services. Most require reservations in order to keep attendance below government-mandated capacity restrictions, so check-in online before attending.

Here is the listing of South Snohomish churches conducting special in-person gatherings for Christmas 2020.

Edmonds

Community Christian Fellowship

410 4th Avenue N., Edmonds (inside the Edmonds Center for the Arts) / www.ccffedmonds.org

— Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Thursday, Dec. 24; 4 and 6 p.m.

Edgewood Baptist Church

20406 74th Ave. W., Edmonds / www.edmonds-church.com

— Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Thursday, Dec. 24; 6:30 p.m.

Holy Trinity Edmonds

657 Daley St., Edmonds / www.holytrinityedmonds.com

— Christmas Eve Family Service; Thursday, Dec. 24; 3 and 11 p.m.

— Christmas Day Service; Friday, Dec. 25; 10 a.m.

Holy Rosary Catholic Church

630 7th Ave. N.., Edmonds / www.holyrosaryedmonds.org

— Christmas Vigil Mass; Thursday, Dec. 24; 4:30, 7, 10:00 p.m.

— Christmas Day Mass; Friday, Dec. 25; 8 and 10 a.m.

St. Thomas Lutheran Church

16431 52nd Ave. W., Edmonds / www.sainttimothylutheran.net

— Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Thursday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.

— Christmas Day Service; Friday, Dec. 25; 10 a.m.

Lynnwood

Christ the Rock Fellowship

16707 13th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.ctrf.com

— Christmas Candlelight and Communion Service; Wednesday, Dec. 23; 6 p.m.

Alderwood Community Church

3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd, Lynnwood / www.alderwood.cc

— Christmas Eve Services; Thursday, Dec. 24; 3:30, 5, 6:30 p.m.

New Life Church

6519-188th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.sharenewlife.org

— Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Thursday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.

St. Thomas More Catholic Church

6511 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.stmp.org

— Christmas Eve Mass; Thursday, Dec. 24; 5, 7, 9:30 p.m.

— Christmas Day Mass; Friday, Dec. 25; 8:30 and 10 a.m.

Mountlake Terrace / Brier

Brookview Church

22730 Brier Road, Brier / www.brookviewchurch.com

— Candlelight Carol Sing; Sunday, Dec. 20, 6 p.m

Terrace Foursquare Church

*temporarily meeting at 19350 Firlands Way N., Shoreline / www.terracefoursquare.org

— Christmas Services; Wednesday, Dec. 23; 4 and 6 p.m.

Calvary Fellowship

23302 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.calvaryfellowship.org

— Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion; Thursday, Dec. 24; 4:30, 5:30, 6:30 p.m.

St. Paul Antiochian Orthodox Church

21236 Poplar Way, Brier / www.stpaul-orthodox.org

— Royal Hours of Nativity; Thursday, Dec. 24; 9 a.m.

— Vesperal Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great; Thursday, Dec. 24; 3 p.m.

— Festal Orthros; Friday, Dec. 25; 8:15 a.m.

— Divine Liturgy; Friday, Dec. 25; 9:30 a.m.

St. Pius X Catholic Church

22301 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.stpxparish.com

— Christmas Eve Mass; Thursday, Dec. 24; 5 and 11 p.m. (in English), 8 p.m. (in Spanish)

— Christmas Day Mass; Friday, Dec. 25; 9 and 11 a.m. (in English), 1 p.m. (in Spanish)

— Holy Family Mass; Saturday, Dec. 26; 5 p.m. (in English), 7 p.m. (in Spanish)

If we missed your church in this list for in-person services, or if you want to add a listing for online services, please leave those in the comments below.

— By Doug Petrowski