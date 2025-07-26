Sounds of Africa Festival at Everett’s Garfield Park Aug. 16

Join the Lynnwood-based Washington West African Center for the third annual Sounds of Africa Festival from 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16 at Garfield Park in Everett.

Organizers said the event “will foster diversity, promote peaceful coexistence and facilitate meaningful business exchanges between the African community in Washington and other communities. Attendees will have the invaluable opportunity to explore traditional African cuisines, fashion, languages and music.”

Vendors will offer food, clothing, arts and crafts, and businesses and community partners will provide information.

You can learn more about becoming a vendor and register at this link.

The Washington West African Center’s vision is for a vibrant, empowered and socioeconomically healthy West African community in Washington. For more information, visit www.wawac.org.

Garfield Park is located at 2300 Walnut St., Everett.