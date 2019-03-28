Sounder trains to run Sunday for Mariners game

Now that baseball season is underway, Mariners fans can bypass weekend traffic and take Sound Transit’s game day Sounder train to the 1:10 p.m. game against the Boston Red Sox Sunday, March 31.

The stadium-bound trains from the north will depart Edmonds at 11:11 a.m. Return trains depart King Street Station 35 minutes after the game.

A complete schedule of Sounder service to Mariners games this season is available at soundtransit.org/mariners

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail service to and from Safeco Field. Link runs every 10 minutes on Sunday and serves 16 stations. Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule . King County Metro bus schedules can be found at metro.kingcounty.gov/schedules/ .

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services. Rail riders can avoid the post-game ticket vending machine lines by purchasing a Day Pass at their originating station. One-way tickets and Day Passes can also be purchased with the Transit GO Ticket app.

ORCA cards cost $5 for adults, plus whatever amount a rider chooses to load in the card’s E-purse or the cost of a pass that is good for unlimited transit trips. ORCA works on trains, buses and ferries throughout the region. More information is available at orcacard.com .