Sounder trains to run for Sunday Sounders FC match, Mariners game

Sports fans can skip traffic coming into Seattle on Sunday by riding Sound Transit’s Sounder event trains to the Sounders FC vs. Los Angeles FC 12:30 p.m. match and the Mariners vs. Texas Rangers 1:10 p.m. game.

The stadium-bound train from the north will depart Edmonds at 11:11 a.m. Return trains depart King Street Station 35 minutes after the game. Both trains will serve all stops along the routes.

A complete schedule of Sounder service to select Sounders FC and Mariners games this season is available at soundtransit.org/schedules/event-services.