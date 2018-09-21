Sounder trains to run for Sunday Seahawks game vs. Cowboys

Seattle Seahawks fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to the Seahawks 1:25 p.m. game Sunday, Sept. 23 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fans riding the North line should use the Weller Street Bridge and follow directional signs marked “Sounder North Line Everett.”

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from CenturyLink Field.

Inbound trains from Snohomish County will depart Everett at 10:15 and 10:30 a.m. with stops in Edmonds at 10:46 a.m. and 11:11 a.m., arriving at King Street Station at 11:14 and 11:29 a.m., respectively.

Returns trains to Edmonds will leave Seattle 15 and 35 minutes after the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Seahawks games is available at soundtransit.org/seahawks .

Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule . King County Metro bus schedules can be found at kingcounty.gov/metro/schedules .

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services. Rail riders can avoid the post-game ticket vending machine lines by purchasing a Day Pass at their originating station. One-way tickets and Day Passes can also be purchased with the Transit GO Ticket app.