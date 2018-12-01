Sounder trains to run for Sunday, Dec. 2 Seahawks game

Seattle Seahawks fans can take the Sounder train to the Seahawks 1:25 p.m. game Sunday, Dec. 2 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from CenturyLink Field.

Inbound trains from Snohomish County will depart Edmonds at 10:46 a.m. and 11:11 a.m., arriving at King Street Station at 11:19 and 11:44 a.m.

Returns trains to Everett will leave Seattle 15 and 35 minutes after the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Seahawks games is at www.soundtransit.org/seahawks

Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule . King County Metro bus schedules can be found at kingcounty.gov/metro/schedules .

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services.